New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Special Look Coming During Disney’s ‘Zombies’

Marvel fans are eager to whatever further look they can at Avengers: Infinity War – and this week they’ll get their chance to see some new footage!

Marvel Studios will be airing a new special look at Avengers: Infinity War during the premiere of the original movie Zombies on Disney Channel. It airs Friday, February 16th at 8/7c.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zombies is a Music-and-dance-driven” TV movie a school that’s trying to bring living and zombie students together under one roof. When a cheerleader and zombie football star strike up a friendship, it begins a process of unification and coexistence that will make a better world for all involved (presumably).

That little supernatural horror metaphor for intolerance and discrimination (in a musical format, no less) probably isn’t the cup of tea that a lot of Marvel movie fans want to sip from – but you’ll have to at least DVR Zombies to get a TV-sized look at the new Avengers: Infinity War footage – or, you know, just wait for it to pop-up online. In addition to Infinity War, Disney will also air trailers for A Wrinkle In Time and The Incredibles 2.

Check out the full synopsis for Zombies:

ZOMBIES follows a groundbreaking semester at Seabrook High School, the pride and joy of Seabrook, a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions, football pep rallies and cheerleading championships. That is until students from Zombietown integrate into the school and chaos erupts as human and zombie students struggle to coexist. It takes the courageous friendship between a fierce and determined cheerleader and zombie football star, Addison and Zed, to help unite their high school and ultimately their community.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. It’s followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.