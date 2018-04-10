Tom Holland Hints at How Spider-Man Has Changed Since Homecoming

The last time fans saw Peter Parker at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, he had not only just defeated Vulture, but he’d turned down Tony Stark’s offer to join the Avengers full-time as well. However, as seen in trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, Peter doesn’t shy away from the fight against Thanos and according to actor Tom Holland, a lot has clearly changed for Peter between the two films.

Speaking with Hey U Guys at a red-carpet event for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Holland explained that things were very different for Spider-Man now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A lot. A lot has changed,” Holland said. “He is taking on something that is bigger than any of the Avengers could possibly have imagined from the beginning of the MCU so you can imagine he’s a little bit out of his depth but as Peter Parker always does he figures out a way to try.”

Presumably some of what has changed is Peter’s outlook on being an Avenger. In Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man joins up with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) as part of a team to capture Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and others who decided not to sign the Sokovia Accords that made them accountable to worldwide governments. While helping Tony in that fight wasn’t enough to make Spider-Man a full Avenger, it appears things have changed in Infinity War. Holland also said that he thinks Spider-Man is now official part of the team.

“I think he is, yeah. I think he is now officially an Avenger,” Holland said.

Of course, Spider-Man’s team status and his approach to the challenge facing the heroes in Infinity War isn’t the only change for the character. As teased at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, he also receives a huge suit upgrade courtesy of Tony, one with the questionable “Instant Kill” feature revealed in Homecoming that just might be different than what people assume.

“I don’t actually think the Instant Kill function does what everyone thinks it does,” he explained. “I think it simply shuts off electricity. I don’t think it’s a killing piece of tech. I don’t think it is to murder people. I don’t think Tony Stark’s that dark.”

Hopefully that is the case, as it would be a pretty significant change for Peter Parker’s Spider-Man indeed.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27th. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is expected in theaters in 2019.

How do you think Peter Parker has changed since Spider-Man: Homecoming? Let us know in the comments!