‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Heartbreaking Spider-Man Scene VFX Video Released Online

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War had a variety of heart-wrenching moments, but one of the hardest hitting had to do with Spider-Man.

After Thanos uses the Infinity Gauntlet to achieve his mission of eliminating half the universe, Avengers and other citizens start to disappear, slowly crumbling into ash. One of the longer examples of this features Spider-Man, who is on Titan with Tony Stark, Nebula, Drax, Star-Lord, Mantis, and Doctor Strange. Those all hold weight, but as this visual effects video shows, they just can’t compare to Spider-Man.

Spider-Man’s sequence is especially painful due to Parker’s dialogue that proceeds it, but eventually, even he has to succumb. Stark hovers over him as he struggles to stay and it is incredible seeing how the effects team managed to pull off this disappearing act.

You can see that this scene has several layers, with the first being Tom Holland in the mocap suit (the grey suit with all the patches on it. You can then see the Iron Spider suit without Holland’s head attached, as the entire suit was also produced by CGI. A third sequence shows Holland’s computer-generated head, and it all blends together to form that memorable sequence.

You can watch the full clip in the video above.

While many were heartbroken for Spidey, Holland was actually heartbroken for another member of the cast, who hails from the Thor franchise.

“Yeah, I honestly didn’t really know much at all which is quite fun because, like you guys, I’m a big fan of these movies so being able to go to the theater and enjoy it as a fan because I knew nothing about it was great, you know?” Holland said. “Tom Hiddleston at the beginning? Heartbreaking. That killed me.”

Fans aren’t sure when they’ll see Spider-Man (or Loki for that matter) again, but they will find out when Avengers 4 picks up where Infinity War left off next year. There is a planned Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel for the following year, but not much else is known about the project, other than the fact it will be set after Avengers 4.

