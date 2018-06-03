‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Fans Notice Spider-Man’s Back Logo Has Changed Color

Between the various toys, stills, and trailers, it’s become no surprise to fans that young Peter Parker will be donning a new Spider-Man suit in Avengers: Infinity War. He’s finally getting those Iron Spider threads that he turned down at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While people are undoubtedly excited about the change, and the new suit has been quite the topic of conversation leading up to the movie, some have noticed a bit of an issue with this look. In one of the more popular shots in the first trailer, the Iron Spider randomly changes its color scheme.

Just take a look at the side-by-side image below. On the right is Peter in his Iron Spider suit, with the colors as they are in every other shot from the trailers so far. Now, look over at the image on the right.

During the scene where Peter flips onto the ship in the sky, the logo on the back of his suit briefly changes to red, with the rest of the suit a shade of blue. This slightly matches the classic Spider-Man color scheme, but it doesn’t line up with the suit that he’s wearing everywhere else.

Even in that same scene, once he lands on the spinning ring, Peter’s suit is back to the black, red, and gold colors of the Iron Spider.

A Reddit user by the name of NerdyParker00 first pointed out the difference in the suit, which sparked conversation amongst everyone else on the Marvel Studios subreddit. One of the top comments on the thread brings up a good point, noting that this change could be due to an editing issue.

A user named Thiswillbetempacc pointed out that the Iron Spider legs were possibly edited out of the shot, causing the changes.

This theory definitely make sense from the perspective of the creative team behind the film, as well as those editing the trailers. They’re going to want to save the full Iron Spider suit reveal for the movie itself, but the LEGO sets and other toys have revealed that Peter will indeed get his legs at some point.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters around the world on April 27 and Marvel will follow up the blockbuster team-up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. The studio’s latest hit, Black Panther, is still playing in theaters.