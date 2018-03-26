‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Which Avengers Save Vision & Scarlet Witch From Black Order Revealed

Ever since the Vision came to life with the help of the Mind Stone, the writing has been on the wall for the Avenging Android.

Trailers for Avengers: Infinity War have teased some dire circumstances for he and his friend (and maybe girlfriend) Scarlet Witch, leaving many fans to speculate how he can possibly survive the encounter with Thanos and his Black Order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Minor spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

A new feature from Empire Magazine reveals the answer, as we learn that Captain America, Black Widow, and the Falcon come to their former teammates’ aid.

In their visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War, Empire traveled to Edinburgh to watch a sequence filmed at Waverly station. We previously got a glimpse of this scene from set videos, showing Scarlet Witch and Vision going up against two motion capture actors who we have since learned are Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive.

A new TV spot even shows a glimpse at this battle, and the first trailer showed Glaive’s staff attempting to pry the Mind Stone from the Vision’s head. Another shot shows Proxima Midnight toss her staff at someone in the dark, and the person quickly snatches it out of the air. He steps out of the shadows, revealing a bearded Steve Rogers.

The report states that Cap, Widow, and Falcon rescue their friends at the last second, capping off what’s described as a “brutal” fight scene without much dialogue.

“We structured that scene more like a horror film,” said co-director Anthony Russo. “We try to give each sequence in the film a slightly different tone and concept, based on the characters driving that sequence.”

Actors Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, who play Vision and Scarlet Witch respectively in the film, spoke with enthusiasm about their roles in the film while speaking at Wizard Comic Con in Chicago.

“I think, for both Lizzie and I, it’s the most exciting plotline of each of us so far,” Bettany said, calling Avengers: Infinity War “the biggest production I’ve ever been on, ever.”

Olsen also teased that fans could expect a variation of their comic book romance appearing on the screen.

“In any other world, I would say, ‘I don’t know,’ but because there are paparazzi photos that kind of spoil things for fans – I think it’s safe to say that we now get to explore that part of the comic book,” Olsen said. “We get to introduce and really explore their relationship. It creates a really exciting arc for me and I’m so lucky I get to work with Bettany all the time now.”

So fans that were terrified of the “horror” plot for these two characters, take solace in knowing some romance might also be involved.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.