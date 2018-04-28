‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers Being Shared Without Context

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the film’s cast and crew did their best to prevent any details about the film becoming public knowledge before audiences had the chance to see the film for themselves. With the film being the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences wanted to go into the experience without any prior information to enjoy each moment to the fullest.

Now that the film is in theaters, fans are still doing their best to keep the details of the plot and its biggest twists to themselves by not openly discussing the film on social media. The excitement for the film is hard to contain, however, which has resulted in many Twitter users sharing images that, free from context of the film, mean nothing, though anyone who has seen the film knows exactly what those images are references to.

Scroll down to see some out of context spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War, unless you want to somewhat be spoiled by recognizing the images when you eventually sit down to enjoy the film!

Infinity War spoilers without context (idea from @seabassbarness) pic.twitter.com/d0T4GCyjlC — INFINITY WHY (@rinschie) April 26, 2018

#InfinityWar Spoilers, but without context. Enjoy the movie everyone, it was truly incredible and breathtaking! pic.twitter.com/m7K9QHxv75 — Stephen Milewski (@TheSkiReport) April 27, 2018

Avengers Infinity War spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/x6dL90cd19 — Jesie Castro (@jesiecastro) April 26, 2018

#InfinityWar spoilers but without giving context pic.twitter.com/jZMp8kbnQj — ari saw iw (@quakeluthor) April 26, 2018

