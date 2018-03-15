8 New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Details Revealed by the Cast and Directors

The marketing push Avengers: Infinity War has begun, and as of writing this, a whole slew of outlets are revealing detailed reports from the set of the film! Those set reports are thick with interesting new details about Infinity War, as revealed by Avengers 3 & 4 directors, The Russo Bros.

While we invite you to peruse all of the new articles and info currently getting posted to our Avengers: Infinity War page, we understand if there are some limits on your time. To help, we’ve compiled a quick-read breakdown of the Avengers: Infinity War facts you’ll want to know; just read on below for the breakdown, and click any link for more in-depth info on that topic!

Trailer 2 is About to Drop

If you are one of the millions of Marvel fans who are excited to see more of Avengers: Infinity War, then you’re in luck – The Russos have just revealed that a new trailer will be dropping tomorrow (at the time of writing this)! With so many details of the film still waiting to be revealed, Avengers: Infinity War trailer is going to be an event unto itself.

There Will be No Fantastic Four or X-Men

It shouldn’t have to be stated, but ever since the 20th Century Fox and Disney deal went through, fans can’t stop talking about it: finally having all of the Marvel Universe characters under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! But it won’t be happening in Avengers: Infinity War, according to the Russos.

We’re still about a year away from all the details of the deal being finalized, so the Fantastic Four and X-Men coming over to the MCU is something that would have to wait until Phase 4. At the very least, Infinity War will open the door to how the universe could be rearranged, or which doorways could be opened to a much wider multiverse.

The Film is a MacGuffin Chase

You may have already heard Avengers: Infinity War get contextualized as a “heist film,” but when we spoke to the Russo Bros. on set, they were much more specific in their description of the storyline. Long story short: The Infinity Stones are a series of MacGuffins that drive the movie, as all of the characters either attempt to steal (Thanos, The Black Order) or protect (the MCU Superheroes) the stones. The term “smash ‘n grab” is repeatedly thrown around, indicating that Thanos and his Black Order goons will hit the ground running-and-gunning for the MCU heroes.

‘Infinity War’ is Set 2 – 3 Years After ‘Civil War’

Scarlett Johansson revealed to ET that Avengers: Infinity War will take place two to three years after the events of Captain America: Civil War. For fans trying to keep the convoluted Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline straight, that’s a big deal.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther both take place weeks/months after Civil War, so we’ll see a big jump in time from the ending of those films to Infinity War. Meanwhile, we now have a better time frame for when Thor: Ragnarok takes place, as that film’s ending synches up with the beginning of Infinity War‘s events.

‘Infinity War’ is Tied Directly to ‘Civil War’

While there will be a jump in time between Captain America 3 and Avengers 3, Joe Russo states clearly that Infinity War is “a direct corollary to the end of Civil War. You’re coming into this film with the ramifications of that film at the forefront of this movie.”

Of course, that statement mainly applies to the heroes of Earth like Captain America’s Secret Avengers team, which has been sneaking around, carrying on the Avengers’ mission, while trying not to get busted for violating the Sokovia Accords.

However, The Russos also added that fight sequences in Infinity War will blow away Civil War‘s famed airport sequence.

Where’s Hawkeye?

The big question that fans have been asking ever since the first Infinity War trailer is: Where is Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye? He hasn’t shown up in any of the Avengers 3 trailers, TV spots, or posters – not even in promo or concept art that’s leaked!

With some big things rumored for Hawkeye in Avengers 4, we’re eager to know what he’s up to in Avengers 3. Well, while on set, the Russos revealed to us that Hawkeye is on a solo mission during much of Infinity War, instead of hanging out with the group:

“…the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Thor Will Remain a Pivotal Character in Phase 4

Marvel fans are all-too-aware that the original Avengers characters may not all make it out of the Infinity War intact. However, if you were worried about Chris Hemsworth’s Thor being retired from the MCU after Avengers 3 & 4 you may have some hope: The Russo Bros. have stated that Thor ‘will be pivotal’ to events that occur after Infinity War.

‘Infinity War’ Will End the MCU as We Know It

Marvel fans have come to think of separate the Marvel Cinematic Universe into “Phases” – but according to The Russo Bros., Phase 4 won’t be ‘the next chapter’ per se; according to the Russos, the upcoming two Avengers films will end the first book of the MCU, and Phase 4 will begin an entirely new one.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.