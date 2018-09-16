‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets A ‘Stranger Things’ Style Trailer

Another day, another fan trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, but this one is among the best we’ve seen yet.

YouTuber TNovix uploaded his take on the Marvel Studios crossover event, mimicking the awesome trailer for the second season of Stranger Things on Netflix. In doing so, they don’t play up the interesting character team ups, call backs to previous films, or epic action scenes. Instead, it’s a much more character-driven piece that really drives home the emotion. Take a look above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Stranger Things Season 2 trailer was impressive in its own right, ramping up the tension while only offering brief glimpses at the show’s overall plot. It teased mysteries and conflicts that fans could only theorize, forcing everyone to wait until the show actually debuted.

But with Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like everyone has already seen that movie. Twice, at least. So instead of treating it like an actual tease of the movie, the fan edit better serves as a presentation of what you already know, presenting a series of dramatic beats in an order that explodes in the end, all leading to the inevitable failure of our heroes.

Marvel fans were put through the wringer in Avengers: Infinity War, forced to wait a whole year to learn how the conflict with Thanos can be resolved. With many of the heroes wiped out along with half of the population, the stakes are high in the upcoming movie.

It remains to be seen just how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will even attempt to avenge their fallen foes, and it sounds like the followup is still being finalized as they undergo reshoots for Avengers 4.

Actor Mark Ruffalo appeared on the Marvelists podcast earlier this month where he stated that the reshoots won’t be the routine plan for pickup shots, but it will instead be filming the end of the actual film.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year … I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

We’ll see how the heroes bounce back when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.