‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Look at Captain America’s New Shield in Action

Captain America gets a new shield in Avengers: Infinity War. It’s something that has been hinted from the very first trailer when Cap emerges from the shadows and Wakanda’s king T’Challa demands someone to “get this man a shield.” Now, the new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is giving us a look at that new shield in action.

As you can see in the trailer above, gone is the simple, circular shield we’re most familiar with (that was gone at the end of Captain America: Civil War when, following the fight with Iron Man near the end of the film, Cap dropped the shield and walked away after Tony Stark told him that he didn’t deserve it.) In its place is an incredible, technologically advanced shield that collapses within itself and expands to its full, impressive size on demand, as needed. This new shield looks infinitely more practical for Captain Americato use, which is probably a good thing considering the threat of Thanos.

And while we don’t get to see much of the new shield in action in this trailer it’s very likely that Cap’s new shield will have more advancements than just its ability to pack into a handy size. That new shield was created by none other than Black Panther’s sister, Shuri. Shuri actress Letitia Wright recently confirmed to ComicBook.com that her character, one of the most tech-savvy in all of the MCU, will appear in Infinity War.

“It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them,” Write said of the experience. “I can’t say who, but it was amazing.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

