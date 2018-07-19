‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super-Fan Crosses Over 100 Viewings

The Marvel fan who became a Twitter sensation for watching Avengers: Infinity War more than 40 times just doesn’t stop. He’s now officially seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe film more than 100 times.

Nem, whose Avengers: Infinity War movie watching streak became a Twitter trend back in June and landed him an invite to the premiere of Avengers 4 in 2019, updated followers that his viewings of the film hit the 101 count on Tuesday. He marked the milestone with his customary photo at the theater, an image of his receipt with theater loyalty information revealing total visits in 2018, and a list of how that breaks down. You can check out the post below.

Movies seen this year.

Solo: 1 visit

Ready Player One: 1 visit

A Quiet Place: 1 visit

Deadpool 2: 1 visit

Black Panther: 3 visits

Ant-Man and the Wasp: 1 visit Avengers: Infinity War: 101 visits

Solo, Ready Player One, A Quiet Place, Deadpool 2, and Ant-Man and the Wasp all come in with one view each on Nem’s list, Black Panther earned three, and, sure enough, Avengers: Infinity War makes up the rest.

For those not quite sure what’s happening here, back in June Nem began documenting his marathon-like journey of watching Infinity War in theaters on Twitter. Since then, he’s seen the film in theaters at least once nearly every day and, in some cases, he’s even seen it multiple times in one day. After his epic viewings went viral, Nem started getting some attention including an offer from IMAX of 50 free tickets to keep him going while Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers reached out offering him a ticket to the Avengers 4 premiere.

“On top of all that, the Russo Brothers themselves, the directors of the film, followed me on Twitter and told me up in the DMs that I have a free ticket to the Avengers 4 premiere next year,” Nem said. “Okay, listen, I only got eight lives left. I lost one life last night when I heard the news. Okay, so listen, how we gonna celebrate? You know what we do. We back at the movie theater. AMC. Hitting it up for the 44th time. Listen, guys, thank you for coming with me on this journey. We’re gonna hit that magic number. Stay blessed people. Keep smiling.”

Now that Nem’s crossed 100, though, it looks like his streak is coming to an end. When asked after his most recent viewing how many more times he planned to see the film, he replied that he only had two more left.

“Two more and I’m done,” he wrote. “Then I get my world record certificate.”

No word on if he’ll try to best his own record when Avengers 4 hits theaters next year.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.