‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Wins Teen Choice Award for Action Movie

The accolades for Avengers: Infinity War continue to pour in, as Marvel Studios’ hit film earned some hardware at the Teen Choice Awards.

The crossover epic earned the Teen Choice Award for Action Film. Marvel Studios celebrated the film’s victory with a brand new clip featuring the many heroes in the film. Take a look above.

Avengers: Infinity War beat out Justice League, Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

But that’s not the only hardware it took home, as Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. also won the Teen Choice Awards for Action Movie Actress and Actor respectively.

“I gotta tell you, this is such a big deal for me,” Downey said in a pre-recorded speech. “It’s probably the most significant achievement of my career. Without you I’m nothing. With you I am but a small, yet integral, part of the Cinematic Universe known as Marvel.”

Chris Hemsworth won an award for his role in Thor: Ragnarok, and made sure to troll fans hoping for Avengers 4 spoilers in his acceptance speech.

Downey Jr. has constantly thanked the fans for their support, including posting a tribute on social media after the film dominated the box office.

He also gave a very heartfelt speech at the movie’s premiere, pledging to use his success for a greater purpose beyond acting.

“I want to talk about the past, present, and future,” Downey said. “The past for me was 30 years of dependency, depravity, and despair. otherwise known as ‘An Actor Prepares!’ The present is this moment of glory for all of us. And the future? That is always uncertain. But looking at these friends behind me. It seems like things might brighten up after all.”

“If you play a superhero in one of these movies, and it works, you become a big star!” He added. “And it is meaningless. Unless you use that to achieve something higher. You have to take direction from peers, and your family, and occasionally even an actual director.”

Fans can expect to see both heroes back next year in Avengers 4, as they were among the few who survived Thanos fateful finger snap. That film premieres in theaters May 3, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available for digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.