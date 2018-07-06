‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Might Get a “Thanos Cut” With Deleted Scenes

Avengers: Infinity War gave the world the longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie yet, but a new rumor suggests that there could be even more to come.

Collider‘s Jon Schnepp recently did a panel with comic writer Jim Starlin, who wrote Infinity Gauntlet and created characters like Thanos and Gamora. According to Schnepp, Starlin spoke about how Infinity War had a lengthy section about Thanos’ backstory, which was ultimately cut for time.

“[Some time] before the movie actually came out, they called him and were like ‘Hey, look. We’re sorry to tell you, we have to cut out a lot of the Thanos backstory,’” Schnepp explained. “‘We’re cutting out like thirty minutes of Thanos’ backstory, his origin, and him as a youth and things that he did. We can’t fit all of it into the movie. We already have like a two-and-a-half hour film.”

This certainly isn’t the first time that these Thanos deleted scenes have been addressed, with Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo explaining as much before the film’s release. But as Schnepp went on to say, Starlin suggested that these scenes could ultimately be put into an extended edition of the film.

“It’s completed, and Jim Starlin said he found out that they’re actually going to put it into a special edition of Avengers: Infinity War,” Schnepp revealed. “…The way he was saying it is there weren’t going to be seen as deleted scenes, they were actually going to be reintegrated into the film to make a special edition. So that’s what Jim said. I’m not 100% sure, I’d love to know from Marvel or Kevin Feige or the Russos.”

At the moment, this second-hand retelling of Starlin’s comments should absolutely be taken with a major grain of salt, especially considering how his previous statements on convention panels have been taken out of context.

Still, some diehard Marvel fans will surely be excited by the possibility of more Infinity War footage, much less a three-hour extended cut of the entire film. But with Infinity War still playing in some theaters, and Avengers 4‘s release date inching closer and closer, fans probably should just wait and see what happens either way.

Would you want to see an extended “Thanos Cut” of Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

