Thanos Smashes Drax in New Look at Unused ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scene

Two new pieces of keyframe concept artwork from Avengers: Infinity War show a cut battle between Thanos the Mad Titan and Drax the Destroyer.

The artwork was revealed by Marvel Studios illustrator Rodney Fuentebella on Instagram.

“Here is a key frame illustration I did for Avengers: Infinity War!” Fuentebella wrote of the first image, showing Drax and Thanos at a standoff. “This was an early keyframe from an early script with Thanos and Drax about to battle! Enjoy!”

Thanos strikes in the second image.

“Another keyframe illustration I did for Avengers: Infinity War,” Fuentebella wrote of the second image. “Things change so much from when I did this painting until the final cut. Such a pleasure working on this movie! Enjoy!”

Drax and Thanos have been set on a collision course of sorts. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ronan the Accuser, under orders from Thanos, wiped out half of the population of Drax’s home planet, including Drax’s wife and child, Hovat and Kamaria. Drax swore revenge on Ronan and gained it with the help of his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy. Upon learning of Thanos’ role in the slaughter, Drax chose the Mad Titan as his next target but failed in his mission during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, you should check out How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way. The book reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.