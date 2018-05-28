Fan-Art Imagines Lebron James With Infinity Gauntlet After Cavs Win

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos erased half of the known universe with the snap of his fingers. Clevelend Cavaliers star Lebron James has showed a similar type of dominance over the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

After a lackluster season for the Cavaliers, leading to a lower-than-usual seed in the playoffs, many believed that the team may not make it to the NBA finals, marking the first time in eight years that James would miss out. However, the one of the game’s all time greats took matters into his own hands, and decimated the entire conference on his own.

Renowned fan artist BossLogic wanted to celebrate the latest feat accomplished by Lebron James, and did so with a stellar piece of art, comparing the player to Thanos. You can check it out below!

The piece shows Lebron wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, complete with each of the Infinity Stones embedded inside. He’s also donning a crown on his head, alluding to the nickname “King James.”

In Lebron’s Gauntlet hand, you’ll see three tattered jerseys, representing the three teams he had to beat in order to advance to the NBA Finals. The yellow jersey belongs to the Indiana Pacers, and the green is for the Boston Celtics, who the Cavaliers defeated just last night.

The jersey featured front and center belongs to the Toronto Raptors. The reason this jersey is so prominent in the image is because of Lebron’s complete destruction of the rival team. It took the Cavaliers just four games to sweep the Raptors, and Lebron’s performance is the main reason why.

Is Lebron James truly the Thanos of the NBA? Will his dominance continue against the Warriors or Rockets in the NBA Finals? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

