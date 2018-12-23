These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gingerbread Cookies Will Perfectly Balance a Holiday Party

If you’re still looking for food ideas for your upcoming holiday parties, you might want to check out these Avengers: Infinity War-themed cookies that’ll be sure to balance your party. Posted to /r/MarvelStudios, the cookies feature a classic gingerbread design donning the Infinity Gauntlet and a menacing face.

User /u/_RevRad posted an image of the Thanos-inspired cookies, hoping to bring some nerdy joy to your holiday season.

If you look closely enough, even the locations of the little Infinity Stones match up perfectly to the Infinity Gauntlet in Infinity War. Joe and Anthony Russo have previously discussed Thanos‘ motivations in Infinity War, calling him a “noble” character.

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Anthony said about Thanos’ goals in a interview. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life.”

“And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

Avengers: Endgame will be the third appearance Josh Brolin makes as the Mad Titan, after a brief cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy and his starring role in Infinity War. If Brolin gets his choice, he’ll play the villain in more properties in the future.

“You know what, I don’t know what the future brings and who knows, but [I] love the idea of something infinite like this,” Brolin told ScreenRant. “I’ve never been involved in sequels. The fact that we’ve done some of Avengers 2, oh sorry, Avengers 4 but Infinity War 2, I’m going back. I’m going to do more, and we’re going to do some re-shoots and all that. So, I’m excited about all that. I love the Russos. I love working on the Avengers. I didn’t think I was going to and I actually loved it. I didn’t even like it. I loved it. I like playing that character. It’s a Brando-esqe, Apocalyptic Now character and it’s fun, but you know, I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve been surprised my entire career so we’ll see.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.