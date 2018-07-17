‘Avengers: Infinity War’: A Life-Size Thanos LEGO Statue is Coming to SDCC

Avengers: Infinity War may have built a new foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and LEGO is honoring the film’s villain in a pretty major way.

The company recently unveiled a life-size LEGO sculpture of Thanos (Josh Brolin), the big bad of Infinity War. The statue reportedly stands at eight-and-a-half feet tall, weighs 450 pounds, and contains 91,350 LEGO bricks. According to the company, the statue took LEGO Master Builders 418 hours to complete. You can check out a video of that construction here, and photos of the finished project below.

Considering the impact that Thanos made in Infinity War, it’s pretty easy to see why he would earn a massive LEGO counterpart of himself. After snapping half the universe out of existence, it sounds like the villain will be in a pretty particular spot when Avengers 4 picks up.

“That moment when he clicks his fingers sends him into this ethereal plane inside of the Soul Stone where as part of his quote unquote hero’s journey in the film, he has one last moment to convey a sense of guilt about what he’s done,” Joe Russo explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “It illustrates what a complicated character he is.”

So, what can we expect from the maniacal villain the next time he appears onscreen? As Russo went on to explain, it’s not as easy for fans to predict.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Russo said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.