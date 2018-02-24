‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Standee Reveals New Look At Thanos

New Avengers: Infinity War merchandise, including a display standee, has revealed a new look at big bad Thanos.

Marvel fans got their most recent look at the villain in live-action, played by Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin, in the Big Game TV spot released during Super Bowl 52 earlier this month.

Thanos’ pop up appearance at the end of the trailer — where his scarred face is shown in close up — has some fans wanting to believe famous metal-clawed mutant Wolverine, who is not yet part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave Thanos his three claw-like facial scars.

Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said he’s most excited for the audience to learn about Thanos, who is a “very interesting and complex villain.”

“That’s why I like him. That’s why I’m excited for the audience to learn about him,” Russo said. “I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film.”

Brolin, who boarded the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, calls Infinity War “one of the greatest experiences” he’s ever had.

“I’m still not done, but it’s been incredible to be able to work with the Russos, to be able to work with these guys. I had no idea,” Brolin said in October. “It’s just a different type of acting, but then when they showed me a little six-minute teaser of a scene that I had done, I was so blown away by how next-level this digital process is and how real it feels.”

Brolin is anticipating — and encouraging — hatred aimed towards the villain, who finally makes his way to Earth to assemble the six Infinity Stones, which he’ll use to bring Earth’s mightiest heroes their deadliest challenge yet.

“I don’t know how I could be anything but happy,” Brolin said, adding, “If everybody hates me at the end of it, I don’t know, will it be worth it if it’s a great movie? Maybe.”

Fan-favorite collectibles and toymakers Funko recently debuted the 10″ smiling Thanos Funko Pop figure. The vinyl bobblehead, which sees Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet complete with all six Infinity Stones, will be available exclusively in Target stores.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.