‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Kevin Feige Reveals Thanos’ Backstory in the MCU

Thanos first appeared in Marvel’s The Avengers, yet with only being given a few moments of screen time, many audiences were unaware who the character was or what his connections were within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In case you haven’t taken the time to do research on the upcoming villain of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently shared the character’s official MCU backstory.

“He’s from a planet called Titan that’s no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that,” Feige confirmed with Entertainment Weekly. “What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked. That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life.”

The MCU is notorious for having villains that aren’t nearly as complex or interesting as its heroes, with Captain America: Civil War‘s Zemo and Black Panther‘s Killmonger starting to hint at compelling motivations for antagonists. The question still remains over whether or not Thanos will appear as another disposable villain or as a worthy adversary for the Avengers, necessitating heroes from all corners of the MCU to unite in his opposition.

While Feige might know the complete background of Thanos, we’ll have to wait and see how much of the character’s backstory is explored in the upcoming film. Given the sheer number of heroes in the film, finding a balance between giving audiences Thanos’ backstory and giving the heroes their moments together will be a difficult task, but with the film reportedly having a 2-hour-and-36-minute runtime, the longest in the MCU, hopefully that feat was accomplished.

Fans will finally see Thanos in action when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

