‘Avengers: Infinity War’: War Machine’s Terrified (Kind of Funny) Reaction To Thanos

Each Avenger will have a different reaction Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but War Machine‘s seems to be the most animated.

James Rhodes actor Don Cheadle opened up about his character’s impression of the Mad Titan while speaking to members of the press on set of Avengers: Infinity War. The character who typically rationalizes threats with science, technology, and strategy has certainly never encountered such a cosmic menace.

“Well I think as always we’ve seen that Rhodey would prefer to deal with real world things and that’s kind of what he understands,” Cheadle said. “And when we start leaving the planet and talking about things coming from outer space, he’s like, ‘Dude, I don’t even know what that, what is that? I know how to fight guys and in tanks and weapons and that. That’s something that’s beyond my pay grade!’ But he’s been thrown into the deep end, so they all are, in a way, in this one. So, everybody’s gonna have to figure it out on their feet.”

Luckily for Rhodes, he will be back on his feet after his traumatic Captain America: Civil War freefall thanks to some tech from his pal Tony Stark. “Clearly there was a pretty significant moment for Rhodey at the end of Civil War, where he was accidentally shot out of the air by Vision,” Cheadle said. “Who is now my mortal enemy. No, I think we worked it out over the break. And now he’s coming back to the Avengers to, back to his team. A little ambivalent I think with a new rig by Tony, which of course he had to put his name on. So Tony! Like I’m gonna not know who made them. And he’s rejoining the team and reintroduced back here in this Wakanda storyline.”

In the end, it will take a combined effort from every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Thanos is going to be defeated. “I think the stakes have been raised,” Cheadle said. “And we understand that we’re not invincible and super heroes can go down.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

