Josh Brolin Compares ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To ‘The Godfather’

Marvel Studios knows how to make good films, but the company isn’t about to grow complacent with its quality. Avengers: Infinity War has finished production, making way for its sequel as it films down in Atlanta. And, now, Josh Brolin has revealed the Russo Brothers weren’t afraid to push the cast to live up to Godfather-like standards.

Recently, the actor sat down for an interview with Collider, and Brolin opened up about filming Avengers 3 and 4. It was there the star revealed that the Russo Brothers helped Brolin level with his immeasurable baddie by using some well-timed references to The Godfather.

“I got Joe Russo who’s constantly resourcing like The Godfather and, ‘You have a gun to his fucking head.’ I’m like, ‘I love you so much. The fact that you’re taking an Avengers scenario and you’re turning it into a Godfather thing for us to be able to kind of hang our hat on is great, and to emotionalize the whole thing,’” the actor revealed.

“I think they were very happy where they said, ‘We didn’t really realize that Thanos is going to be as complex as he is,’ and I think they were very appreciative with the stuff that we’re bringing to it,” Brolin continued. “I think that they’re in a position very openly and raw-ly where they’re like, ‘We would never do this again. This is a one-time deal. To put this many successful actors together is such a pain in the ass, but it’s been worth it. We’re doing two movies. One back to back, and this is it for us. Then we’ll go off in another direction,’ but this is a very, very, very ambitious project that I think is going to pay off in a big way.”

If the Russo Brothers are willing to coax a performance out of Brolin by using The Godfather, then fans can just imagine how intense the villain is about to become. Audiences haven’t seen the Mad Titan let loose fully yet, and Avengers: Infinity War could easily turn Thanos into the Vito Corleone of space. Marlon Brando’s work on The Godfather transformed the Don into a man of morals who didn’t mind playing things loose and violent when need be. Thanos may adopt a very similar mindset when he goes up against the Avengers, and he’ll make the team wish they did not reject the offer Thanos knew they should not refuse.

