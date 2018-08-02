‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Explains How Thor and Captain America Are Connected

It’s no secret that Avengers: Infinity War is plenty angsty, but there are some characters who got hit worse by whump than others. Peter Parker had a time in the film, but few heroes had it as bad as Thor. In fact, it looks like there is only one other hero who can go toe-to-toe with the Asgardian’s woe, and he hails from Brooklyn.

This week, Marvel Studios put out its Digital HD version of Avengers: Infinity War, and it comes with all sorts of goods. One of the special features is a full track commentary, and it is there director Anthony Russo opens up about Thor’s angsty connection with Captain America.

Oh, and to make it all worse, the revelation is casually said during the scene where Loki tries — and fails — to trick Thanos before he’s killed.

“One thing I think we all really responded to about Thor is where he’s left at in the end of Ragnarok with the destruction of Asgard. We all have a history with the Captain America character, and I think there’s an interesting connection there in that Cap was also a character who lost everything,” Russo said, tying the two heroes’ together over their unimaginable losses. “There’s something fascinating about exploring these people as you strip away who they are and their built-out identities and find out what’s left.”

Continuing, Russo said Thor’s find himself dealing with the sort of isolation Steve Rogers felt during Captain America: The Winter Soldier. With his home destroyed and people culled, Thor has lost his family and even his eye in a fight he never signed up for.

“I think we are going through a very similar process with Thor in this movie. Especially with this scene, we’re completing the experience that Ragnarok brought to Thor in the sense that we’re taking the rest of everything away from him. Everything that remains. He’s starting with nothing after that point and trying to climb his way back is a very underdog arc, a very rousing arc. I think that the road that he follows is very empathetic.”

By the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor was driven forward by his need for revenge, but Thanos managed to sneak away before the Asgardian could exact his revenge. Thor was left as one of the Mad Titan’s survivors, teaming him up with the likes of Rocket Raccoon and Captain America. Now, it will fall upon Avengers 4 to bring the hero’s story full circle, and fans can only hope Thor won’t be quite as miserable in the sequel.

Avengers: Infinity War is on Digital HD now and will arrive on Blu-ray on August 14th. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.