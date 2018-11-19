Early ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Had Thor With a Ponytail and Eye Patch

Newly revealed early concept artwork from Avengers: Infinity War shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will a with an eyepatch and ponytail.

The artwork was revealed by artist Rodney Fuentebella on Instagram, who says he was going for a traveling hero kind of aesthetic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Here is a early concept illustration I did of Thor for Avengers: Infinity War,” Fuentebella wrote. “I wanted to go for the wondering warrior look. Learned a lot in this project and had such a blast! Final look of Thor was done by Ryan Meinerding Enjoy!”

Take a look below:

Thor started Avengers: Infinity War with the look he took from Thor: Ragnarok, with close-cropped hair and a patch embedded over his missing eye. He eventually ditched the patch entirely when Rocket provided him with a cybernetic eye. His hair remained short, but Thor took on a more regal look after forging his new weapon, Stormbreaker.

If you’re interested in learning more about how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, you should check out How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way. The book reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

What do you think of this wandering warrior look for Thor in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.