Supposed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ LEGO Set Reveals Thor’s New Weapon

Of the many big twists and changes that are coming with Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War crossover event, it may seem like a minor detail that Thor is going to get a new weapon. Thor of course lost his trusty hammer Mjolnir battling Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, but spoiler leaks for Infinity War revealed that Thor would be getting a new weapon to wield – and now you can see it for yourself, below (note: click over to the second photo for the reveal)!

This supposed LEGO set for Infinity War (and it looks pretty legit) is meant to represent the Thor storyline in Infinity War, which sees the God of Thunder team up with Guardians members Rocket and Groot for a special mission. (WARNING – SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

As we previously learned:

After being defeated by Thanos as he takes the Space Infinity Stone from Loki’s Tesseract, Thor tumbles through space, eventually smacking into the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship.

Thor and at least some of the Guardians (Rocket and Groot) travel to the realm of Nidavellir, home of the dwarf blacksmiths, where Mjolnir was created.

After encountering some resistance, Thor and Co. must power and use the “space forge” to create a new weapon for Thor – Jarnbjorn, the mythic axe.

Concept art for Infinity War spoiled this storyline reveal long ago, so this is really just one more little piece of confirmation. What Thor will do with Jarnbjorn remains to be seen – but we are definitely eager to see it.

