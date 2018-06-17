‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Reveal the Epic Moment That Was Always Going to Be in the Movie

When creating a blockbuster film, screenwriters don’t always know that their entire script will end up in the finished product, as a director might have to cut various scenes for a number of reasons. Avengers: Infinity War writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus knew that, of the many moments they wrote for the film, the scene in which Thor lands in Wakanda with Rocket and Groot by his side was sure to make the film’s final cut.

During an appearance on Kevin Smith’s Fatman on Batman podcast, the duo confirmed that they knew how effective the moment would be, with McFeely noting, “Because the whole thing is built off of that.”

Markus and McFeely have a long history with Marvel which spans all the way back to 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The filmmakers then discussed how another must-have moment came to fruition,when Steve Rogers jumps on what he thinks is a live grenade in basic training.

“I think we were looking for the moment that he was tested and I think that, I wanna say [director] Joe Johnston may have said, ‘I saw something in another movie…’” McFeely began to divulge.

Markus then cut in to clarify they weren’t responsible for the moment, despite writing the script, confirming, “Joe Johnson said, ‘There’s some old war movie where a guy jumps on a grenade and it doesn’t go off, but I don’t remember the name of it.’ So we stole it. But it worked great.”

While the duo accepted the acclaim for the moment, they had to poke fun at their earlier attempts to capture the courage of Captain America, only for the director to simplify the entire process.

“We probably had a 15-minute montage in the first draft where Joe just went, ‘Couldn’t he just jump on a f-cking grenade?’ Well, yeah,” Markus joked.

Not every film has a moment like that which becomes immediately evident to the filmmakers, confirming the effectiveness of the synchronous relationship between writers and directors. McFeely even noted that the duo was struggling with an unnamed project they were working on because they had yet to discover a similar moment.

“We’re working on something now and we’re just beating our head against the wall because that moment hasn’t come to us where we go, ‘That’s obviously in the movie,’” McFeely admitted.

The duo has also crafted the script for next year’s Avengers 4, which is sure to have countless memorable moments.

