Tom Holland Addresses if He Really Ad-Libbed That ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moment

Spider-Man’s death in Avengers: Infinity War was one of the most powerful in the film, but even though star Tom Holland confirms it was ad-libbed, he’s doesn’t think that what he did was all that impressive.

Appearing at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington this weekend, Holland confirmed that he really did ad lib his character’s final words, but that it wasn’t something he thinks is “amazing”.

“It is kind of true, but really all I say is “I don’t wanna go, I don’t wanna go, I don’t wanna go,” three times in a row so it’s not that amazing of an ad lib, you know,” Holland said in response to being asked if he really made up his lines on the spot.

As fans of Infinity War can tell you, though, it’s a little bit more than that. In the death scene, Peter Parker/Spider-Man clings to his mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) telling him that he doesn’t feel very well before telling Tony “I don’t want to go”. The lines themselves may be simple, but they were delivered in such a way that the scene had a lot of emotional weight — especially considering how wrecked Peter’s death left Tony.

Holland has consistently been modest about the improvisation. At an event for his charity The Brothers Trust earlier this year, Holland also downplayed his own improvisation and praised Downey Jr.’s in other parts of the film, calling him the king of improvising. But even if Downey Jr. is the king of improvising within the Marvel Cinematic Universe it’s Holland’s line that is the one that fans keep coming back to. Holland himself jokingly repeated the line a few times during the panel — specifically when talking about when he found out that Spider-Man was going to die — something that Kevin Smith, who was moderating, pointed out would probably end up on his gravestone.

“That line is going to follow you your entire life and when you die on your grave it’s going to say, ‘he didn’t wanna go,’” Smith said.

There are places that Holland — and Spider-Man — may want to go, though. Holland confirmed at ACE that the title for the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is going to be Spider-Man: Far From Home when it debuts in theaters next year.

