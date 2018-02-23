‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Says Answering Questions About the Film “Isn’t Worth” His Life

The secrecy surrounding all of Marvel Studios‘ projects is legendary, with members of the cast and crew often joking that revealing details about a film could prove to be a fatal mistake. Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, who plays Ebony Maw in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, made it quite clear that he’d rather avoid answering any questions about the film than become a casualty at the hands of Marvel.

“I’m sure you’ll understand and appreciate, me answering that question would not be worth my life,” Vaughan-Lawlor revealed to ComicBook.com when asked about what to expect from his character in the film. “It’s very good you know, I remember being asked a question recently about, ‘What can’t you tell us about the film?’ Like, ‘What can’t I tell you? I can’t tell you anything.’”

The actor plays Ebony Maw, who is a member of Thanos’ Black Order. Much like Loki, Maw’s powers lie in his ways of deception and manipulation as opposed to his brute strength.

“I’ll have to sidestep the question unfortunately, and say he is an extremely exciting character to play, and he is a very special character,” the actor confirmed. “I’m really excited to see how people find him. All I can say really is that the experience was really incredible. It was an amazing thing to work with those guys. It was really special.”

While Maw might not be the physically strongest member of Thanos’ Black Order, behind-the-scenes photos emerged from the film that depicted Vaughan-Lawlor in a motion-capture suit on top of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in combat.

One of the more hilarious leaks to come out of Marvel Studios recently came from Mark Ruffalo, who inadvertently broadcast the first few minutes of Thor: Ragnarok from the film’s world premiere.

The actor was encouraged to use the Instagram Live platform to share his experience from the premiere, yet he forgot to actually turn it off before putting his phone in his pocket. Another audience member had to alert Ruffalo to the fact the has was sharing the audio of the film’s opening with all of his followers on social media.

You can next see Vaughan-Lawlor in the horror film The Cured, a film set in Ireland after a zombie-like invasion is seemingly cured, forcing those previously infected to leave their violent crimes behind to be reintegrated into society.

The Cured hits select theaters and VOD on February 23.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4.