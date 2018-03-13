Tony and Bruce’s Relationship Changes in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Two of the smartest brains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will once again be reunited in Avengers: Infinity War, as Tony Stark and Bruce Banner have found their way back to one another. However, if you think things are going to go back to the way they were, and Bruce is going to play sidekick for another round, you’re sorely mistaken.

Tony and Bruce haven’t worked together since Avengers: Age of Ultron, when their scientific findings nearly let do the destruction of the entire world. Of course, Bruce disagreed with Tony’s use of their work, leading to the eventual showdown between the Hulk and Iron Man, as well as Bruce’s escape from planet Earth at the end of the movie.

A lot has changed since then, with Tony fighting Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War, and Bruce becoming a champion gladiator in Thor: Ragnarok. When ComicBook.com had the chance to visit the set of Avengers: Infinity War, Mark Ruffalo talked about how these events have led to a different kind of relationship awaiting Tony and Bruce.

“Coming out of Thor 3, Banner has a life changing experience in [the movie] that makes him much more expressive and not so internalized,” Ruffalo said of his character. As you may recall, Bruce was often reserved when around the other Avengers, and he let leaders like Tony Stark walk all over him. That won’t be the case anymore.

Even though things will be different between this ultra-intelligent duo, they will still be working together throughout Infinity War. The trailer for the movie showed Bruce returning from space in an unconventional way: falling straight through the Sactum Santorum in New York City.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ruffalo assured fans that that Bruce and Tony will definitely be working side by side throughout the events of Infinity War.

“Oh yeah, there’s great Science Bros. stuff in there, yes,” Ruffalo said of the two Avengers. “There’s good Science Bros. stuff, too. We’re paired up again.”

Are you ready to see Tony Stark and Bruce Banner working alongside one another again? Do you think it’ll work out better this time around? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters around the world on April 27.

