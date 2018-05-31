‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks Record in Russia

Avengers: Infinity War is raking in the money and breaking box office records, both domestically and globally, and now it can add another one to the list.

Exhibitor Relations, which analysis box office performance of films, shared on Twitter yesterday that the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering debuted in Russia on May 3 with $4.9 million, making Infinity War the top-grossing opening day in the country ever.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR debuted with $4.9M in Russia yesterday—-the top grossing opening day mark ever. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) May 4, 2018

This Russian record goes on the list with several other countries where the film had the biggest all-time opening, including South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, and even Indonesia where the film was said to have been censored. In India, the film’s $18.6 million haul marked the biggest opening for Western title to debut in the country. Infinity War also holds the record for biggest domestic opening of all time and biggest international opening of all time.

The Russian record, while impressive, also isn’t the last opportunity Infinity War has to claim another opening record. the film has yet to open in China (it will do that on May 11). China is the second largest international movie market so the numbers from that opening could be massive. The Marvel film with highest opening weekend in China currently is Avengers: Age of Ultron with just under $156 million.

Meanwhile in the domestic box office, Infinity War is headed for the second-best second week weekend at the box office ever. Updated projections for the film hints that the film may take in $120.2 million this weekend. That number is only second to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $149.2 million in its second weekend. The projection bests Black Panther, which set the previous bar for a second-best weekend earlier this year by earning $111.6 million.

And even as Infinity War continues to rise, Black Panther isn’t done earning. The film is expected to earn $3 million dollars this weekend — its twelfth in theaters — which will bring its domestic total to around $693 by the end of the weekend, very close to the $700 million milestone.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

