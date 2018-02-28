‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Two Waves Of Figures Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War is Marvel’s biggest movie to date – not just in terms of being a milestone event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the biggest collection of movie stars we’ve ever seen. Indeed, Infinity War will also be the biggest merchandising wave that Marvel Studios has ever launched!

That includes, first and foremost, a massive line of action figures, which will allow fans (both young and old) to recreate the epic battles in the film. Now Hasbro’s lineup of Avengers: Infinity War figures gives us new looks at the characters in the film (via Kotaku). Take a look for yourself, below:

Captain America

This “Nomad” version of Captain America has nice details like the faded American Flag insignia, and new Wakandan-tech shields. Of course, the real hero in his costume is the facial hair!

Iron Man

This toy teases the details of Iron Man’s new Model 51 armor, which is based on the nano-tech of his “Model Prime” design from the comics. The armor operates like a second skin for Tony Stark, and fans are looking forward to seeing it in action!

Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is about to get a new mythical axe to replace his hammer, Mjolnir, which you can see above. Curiously, several Infinity War promo photos and now this action figure all suggest that Thor’s injured eye is somehow repaired in the film.

Iron Spider

This figure highlights the aesthetic design mix between Peter Parker’s Spider-Man threads, and Tony Stark’s armored function. All in all, this version of “Iron Spider” looks better than his comic book counterpart.

Black Widow

Black Widow changes up her look for a life on the run as part of Captain America’s Secret Avengers squad. The tactical gear and green vest is nice, but most intriguing are her serrated pole weapons, which give her a Mockingbird vibe.

Thanos

This line’s “Collect Them All” bonus character is none other than this figure of Thanos. Better get buying if you want this guy in your collection! While the pose looks imposing, the facial expression is utterly ridiculous.

Proxima Midnight

Thanos’ most fierce warrior is rumored to have some big battle sequences in Infinity War, and we’re eager to which performer(s) will be bringing her to life in live-action.

Cull Obsidian

Black Order member Black Dwarf gets a name change for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s clearly still the same vicious brute that was introduced during Marvel Comics’ “Infinity” event. Hopefully we get to see Obsidian and Hulk throw down.

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the film that follows Infinity War, and while the former is in Avengers 3, the latter will not be. Still, given the spotlight that will be on them this summer, they get new figures.

Wasp

Marvel did a good job with Evangeline Lily’s Wasp costume! Details like the silver sting blasters on the wrist, or metallic wings – combined with the color scheme – make the character look like she walked right off the page and into live-action.

