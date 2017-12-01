5 Questions Raised By The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

The record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped Wednesday, leaving fans with an infinite amount of questions.

We saw Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally join the fray in an attempt to collect the six Infinity Stones — all-powerful tools forged by the universe’s oldest cosmic entities — in his quest to “balance the universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The purple-skinned villain’s mission threatens all of existence, forcing the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Doctor Strange — to assemble for the first time, standing as the only opposition to Thanos and his army of superpowered followers.

Who throws a spear at Steve Rogers?

One of those followers makes a brief first appearance in the trailer, launching a spear easily caught by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The attacker is Proxima Midnight, a member of Thanos’ menacing guard known as The Black Order.



The Black Order aren’t just Thanos’ loyal acolytes — they’re his children.



A recent addition to the Marvel Comics canon, Proxima Midnight was a master combatant and one of Thanos’ most fierce warriors. With her near-invulnerability and superhuman strength, endurance and speed, she poses a vicious threat for the former Captain America, who abandoned his famous shield at the end of Captain America: Civil War.

Proxima’s siblings include Ebony Maw, Cull Obsidian and Corvus Glaive — the latter being the only other Black Order member to make an appearance in the trailer — and the villains will get an assist in the form of the Outriders, who comprise the horde of creatures invading Wakanda.

How does Bruce Banner end up in Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum?

In the earliest moments of the trailer, a dazed and distraught-looking Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) lies in rubble. He’s discovered by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong), a Hulk-sized hole in the roof behind them — the location later revealed to be Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum in New York’s Greenwich Village.



(Thor: Ragnarok spoilers ahead.)



Last we saw him, Bruce Banner flung himself out of a spaceship to trigger a transformation into the Hulk in order to help thwart an attack on Asgard. With the battle won, the Hulk was present when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) took the throne of a now-destroyed Asgard. Sometime later, Thor and half-brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) were confronted by the Sanctuary II — a massive, imposing ship belonging to Thanos.



It’s clear some kind of scuffle happened — the trailer confirms Loki is in possession of the Tesseract, one of Thanos’ highly-coveted Infinity Stones — and it seems the Hulk got his big green a— kicked. It’s obvious Hulk fell from the sky, but does it happen during a fight?

Or does Loki — who was working for Thanos in The Avengers, and who seemingly made strides to redeem himself in the final moments of Ragnarok — play keep-away with his old boss, to prevent the Mad Titan from obtaining the powerful weapon?



Hulk didn’t happen to land in the Sanctum Sanctorum. He was sent there by Loki, who knows of Doctor Strange’s headquarters after a visit in Ragnarok.

What’s with all the dead bodies?

Loki only appears briefly in the trailer, but things aren’t looking good for Thor’s scheming half-brother.



At the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki helps shepherd his fellow Asgardians onto a spaceship version of Noah’s Ark as Asgard is irreversibly destroyed. Thanos seizes the ship and lays waste to the Asgardians — and possibly everyone on board — aside from Hulk, who makes it back to Earth for the first time in years, and a weary-looking Thor, who runs into the Guardians of the Galaxy.



It would be tragic if all of the Asgardians were whisked away from Asgard moments before its destruction — through the combined efforts of Thor and his usually traitorous brother — only to meet their doom not long after at the hands of Thanos, seeking the Infinity Stone currently in Loki’s possession.



Will Loki, upon seeing the dead Asgardians at littering the ground, hand the Infinity Stone over without a fight in an attempt to avoid the same fate? Or will he use his trickster powers for good and defy Thanos, even if it costs him his life?







What is that ring floating over Queens?

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on a school bus when his spider sense is triggered, directing his attention to a strange floating object hovering ominously above Queens.



The amazing Spider-Man leaps into action, landing on the circular gears. The piece of alien machinery is doing something — but what?



Does it open a portal? If so, to where? And for what purpose? Whatever it is, it’s wreaking havoc on the city below: it’s caused some fires, trees are shaking like a leaf (sorry), and there’s rubble and destruction in the streets.



Is the big metal donut after something? If so, what? Could it happen to have anything to do with the Time Stone currently in Doctor Strange’s possession?

When does Spider-Man don his “Iron Spider” armor?

At the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter is awarded a new, Iron Man-inspired Spider-Man suit by Tony Stark, who welcomes the teen hero to Earth’s mightiest heroes — only for the wannabe Avenger to turn the offer down, choosing instead to stick close to the ground. For now.



“Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” Peter says. “Somebody’s gotta look out for the little guy, right?”



Come Infinity War, Spidey is seen racing into action suited up in his even more high-tech digs.



Either Peter took Tony up on the offer sometime after Homecoming, or the rookie hero spots the giant, floating circle thingy and immediately contacts Mr. Stark, who tells him to sit this one out.

Because Peter is Peter and there are people to help, Tony lets Underoos in on the action — but with the caveat he suit up in his newly-tailored “Iron Spider” armor, because s— is getting real and Spidey is going to need as much protection as possible.



All these questions and more will be answered when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4.







Avengers: Infinity War2018

Avengers: Infinity War2018

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #35

Anticipated Rating

4.37/5 from 1,613 users