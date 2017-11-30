Does the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Foreshadow the Big Character Deaths?

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer is still being broken down frame-by-frame by fans, but one of the biggest clues to drastic, world-changing events coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be found in the trailer’s audio track, more so than the visuals.

The Infinity War trailer opens with a touching Avengers call back, with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury reciting the opening to the motivational speech he gave to Iron Man and Captain America, following Agent Coulson’s death. In this new version, we hear other Avengers characters take over for Fury in reciting each line of the speech – but these characters may not have been picked at random.

Here’s who we hear speaking after Fury:

Iron Man

Vision

Thor

Black Widow

As stated, what if these characters weren’t just picked at random? What if they were meant to foreshadow their own upcoming deaths in the film?

There’s reasonable evidence for this theory: in just the SDCC Trailer and official trailer for Infinity War, we’ve already seen both Thor and Iron Man in direct peril from their respective confrontations with Thanos, while Vision is seen in dire peril at that hands of Thanos’ lieutenants, The Black Order. It’s not hard to imagine that all three could be major losses for the Avengers to suffer, giving Infinity War the hard-hitting impact and gravitas that the Russo Bros. have been promising since the beginning. It would be a Russo Bros. move to give us the answers right in front of our faces, without any context to actually spoil things.

As for Black Widow: we see her running into battle with Captain America and his team during The Battle of Wakanda, but that doesn’t mean she’ll make it out. It would be a fitting time for it: Scarlett Johansson has already had a long run with the character, and her arc has arguably run its course. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now populated with fantastical superpowered characters, Widow is more the odd woman out. Her death would also explain what propels Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk into the next chapter of his multi-movie sub-plot, and what causes Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye to take on the darker persona of Ronin in Avengers 4. If Widow ever wanted to return for her own film or series, stories of her past as a covert operative are still on the table.

Behind the camera, each of these actors has been with the MCU since its earliest days, and any one of them could be looking for a fitting final act to let their characters gracefully bow out, or at least be put on hiatus for awhile. Well, from the look of the Infinity War trailer, this is the most epic opportunity they’ve ever had. Finally, it would be a potent thematic payoff, seeing such important heroes lay down their lives, representing the ideals of the Avengers Initiative.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020