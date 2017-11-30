Kevin Smith Weighs in on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

The first official trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped this morning and fans are more excited than ever for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, taking to social media to share their responses to the trailer. Even filmmaker Kevin Smith is sharing his excitement.

The filmmaker and comic book fan took to Twitter earlier today to offer his thoughts on the trailer and to say he’s excited might just be an understatement. According to the tweet, the trailer moved Smith to tears.

Yes, I cry at everything. But this? This has me bawling with joy. It truly lives up to the word @Marvel! Look at that clusterfuck of heroes! Take every penny of my money! https://t.co/QfmJ8Rm98M — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 29, 2017

Smith is no stranger to enthusiastic responses to comic book movies, particularly those in the MCU. When Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters earlier this month, Smith gave the film a very enthusiastically positive review on his Fat Man on Batman podcast — a bit of a surprise considering he wasn’t as fond of earlier installments of the Thor franchise. Smith also was unabashedly positive about the DC Extended Universe’s Justice League sharing on his Hollywood Babble-On podcast that the superhero team up film made his heart soar.

“I saw Justice League twice already,” Smith said. “I liked it. I liked it. There’s stuff in it that I really dug, stuff that I was happy, I mean it’s weird this is like, I’m not going to review the movie and stuff, but these are moments that f*** made my heart soar.”

Of course, Smith may be this excited for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, but he has a while to wait before he — and the rest of us — can see if the movie lives up to the trailer’s hype. Avengers: Infinity War won’t open in theaters until May 4, 2018.