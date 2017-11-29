‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Released

Avengers: Infinity War impressed many at San Diego Comic Con, and now fans are getting their first taste of the Marvel epic in the brand new trailer.

Infinity War is the largest collection of heroes ever assembled on screen, and there’s so much to process it can be hard to break it all down. What is apparent is just how epic this film is setting out to be, and you can see it for yourself in the trailer above.

Thanos looms large over the Marvel universe, finally delivering on several movies worth of anticipation. He’ll be at the center of everything, but as director Anthony Russo explained, it won’t be in the traditional villain in the shadows role.

“With Infinity War, the biggest new element to the movie is Thanos and the fact that he’s entering the storytelling in a very bold, strong way, to the degree that he’s almost one of the leads,” Russo told CNET. “We’ve shaped an interesting narrative around him that in some ways leans heavily on a heist film in the fact that he’s going after the infinity stones in a much bolder, successful way than he has in the past. The entire movie has that energy of the bad guy being one step ahead of the heroes. We looked at a lot of movies that had that heist-style energy to them, [and] that brought some inspiration.”

Fans can’t wait to see Thanos deliver a gut punch to the Marvel Universe, but they’re also excited to see how Marvel’s premier team of heroes pick themselves up and respond.

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.34 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, and you can submit your vote here.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.