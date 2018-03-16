‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Thanos’ Black Order

The just-released Avengers: Infinity War trailer reveals the first look at Thanos‘ super-powered children, collectively known as the Black Order.

The Black Order can be spotted surrounding Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the usually mischevious half-brother of Asgardian Avenger Thor.

From left to right: Proxima Midnight, Loki, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive and Cull Obsidian.

The CG-created creatures will be played by familiar voices, according to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who told Vulture there are “interesting people” lending the villains their voices.

Feige wouldn’t name names, but said “you’ll probably know when you see the movie.”

In the Marvel comics, Proxima Midnight was the most fierce and skilled fighter in Thanos’ arsenal, a near-invincible warrior with superhuman strength, endurance, and speed, her primary weapon being a dangerous spear forged by the Mad Titan himself.

Ebony Maw possessed a genius-level intellect while Corvus, Thanos’ right hand man, wielded a sharp glaive capable of splitting atoms.

In addition to his superhuman strength and durability, Glaive used his position as a master strategist and tactician to help his master wage war on Earth’s mightiest heroes alongside Cull Obsidian, who in the comics was dubbed “Black Dwarf.”

An axe-wielding powerhouse, among Black Dwarf’s abilities were incredible strength and density and unbreakable skin.

Ebony Maw’s Voldemort-looking ass can be seen seemingly tormenting Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who is in possession of one of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) coveted Infinity Stones.

Black Panther is now playing. Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27 followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6.