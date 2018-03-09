‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Vin Diesel Shares New Video, Teases Groot’s Own Script

Vin Diesel has updated his fans on status of his work as the voice of Groot in Avengers: Infinity War with a Facebook video alongside co-director Joe Russo.

“I’m at the Disney lot,” Diesel said. “‘What’s the quote? ‘It’s fun to do the impossible.’ Is that what Walt Disney said? I’m here doing one of my favorite characters, Groot. I’m working with the Russo brothers and it’s been awesome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was in that moment that Joe Russo popped into the frame with Hasbro’s electronic fist Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends series. “I just wanted to shout everybody out and say ‘Happy Women’s Day’ and ‘Mom, I love you!’” Diesel went on. “We’re here and we’re creating magic and it’s very, very exciting. What I’m seeing is gonna drive you guys crazy. I’m so lucky that I’m able to see it and have my little Groot script that no one else gets to see and know the two lines between every little thing that I do.”

Diesel goes on to emphasize that Groot is a character unlike any other in films because audiences get to watch his evolution play out on screen. Contrary to just about any other character, Groot started out fully grown but reverted to a baby stage for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will be in his adolescent years for Avengers: Infinity War.

“He ages very differently,” Russo said. “You get to see him at a lot of different age ranges which I think makes him a fascinating character. He’s at a new age range in this movie!”

“You’re gonna see a different Groot,” Diesel added. “One that’s going through the teenage years and we all know what that’s like. It’s just beautiful to be here. We are on the Disney lot. I was here 20 years ago for Iron Giant.”

“When you see Avengers: Infinity War, you’ll know what we’re talking about,” Diesel concludes. “It’s exciting.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.