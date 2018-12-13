‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Visual Effects Behind Big Battle Scene Revealed

A brand new visual effects showcase for Avengers: Infinity War was just released, showcasing the digital wizardry done behind the scenes for the epic Marvel Studios film.

Industrial Light and Magic posted a new video featuring the segment where the Secret Avengers arrive in Wakanda, when Thor attacks the Outriders, and Thanos’ fateful finger snap. The clip is an impressive example of the talent employed by the visual effects artists. Take a look in the video player above!

Avengers: Infinity War was a bold storytelling endeavor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, pushing the superheroes to the brink as the Mad Titan wiped out the half of all life across the galaxy.

While some fans might have been shocked that a Disney-owned company allowed a movie to kill off a ton of popular characters, directors Joe and Anthony Russo made it clear that the studio encouraged the choices they made in the new film.

“They were incredibly encouraging of the choices we made,” Joe Russo said in a conversation with Deadline, prompting a response from his brother.

“The only way to drive a conversation is to surprise people,” Anthony Russo added. “If you’re constantly adhering to convention, you’re not going to surprise people.”

The original plans for this film and its sequel were to make them two parts of the same story, but they decided to make Avengers: Endgame its own story early in the production process.

The Russo Brothers spoke about that major change at a recent screening event for Collider, where they revealed why they had to separate the two stories.

“Because these movies are so big and so complex and there are some characters who are involved in both there was an idea we’d mix both movies and do what is called a cross board in a way,” Anthony said. “But as we started to get closer and deeper into pre-production, everything was so complex and so hard to wrangle just for our own process and I think everybody’s process involved. On a creative level, we needed to just separate the two. They’re both two very different movies and we wanted to treat them as very different movies.

Added Joe, “We started having production meetings that were lasting nine to ten hours because you have to talk about one movie then you have to talk about the next movie. Once we were doing that, people were getting confused on what scene was in what film.”

Fans can see even more impressive visual effects when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.