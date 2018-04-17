‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Waiting For Thanos TV Spot Released

With a few simple words, fear takes over the Marvel Universe.

The words “Thanos is coming” kick off the newest Avengers: Infinity War TV spot, ushering in a battle against someone the Avengers are certainly not prepared for. Even as Gamora tries to explain how dangerous he is, the Avengers won’t truly understand until they are face to face with him, and by then it might be too late.

Despite the odds, Marvel’s heroes are certainly not going down without a fight, and you can get ready for their final stand with the new TV spot in the video above.

If you’re not up on your Thanos lore, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige recently gave a quick snapshot of the villain’s backstory.

“He’s from a planet called Titan that’s no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that,” Feige told EW. “What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked. That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life.”

Parts of that backstory were cut from the final version of the film, but screenwriter Stephen McFeely explained that wasn’t the biggest challenge for the character.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely said. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.”

