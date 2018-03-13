Why ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Heads to Wakanda

The threat of Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet will be so daunting, Wakanda will be the only place on earth with the potential to defend the planet in Avengers: Infinity War.

With the African nation having its coming out party in the post-credits scene of Black Panther, T’Challa’s land will serve as a pillar for earth to lean on and possibly a last hope against the daunting threat. T’Challa actor Black Panther opened up about the subject while ComicBook.com visited the set of Marvel Studios‘ ensemble flick of the summer of 2017, and he never dropped his Wakandan accent in doing so.

“You have a world problem with Thanos,” Boseman said. “It’s a problem that affects everyone in the world. Wakanda is on the world stage. We are obviously advanced in a way where we can help the situation. That is all that’s happening here.”

“From Black Panther, you are going into the world of Wakanda,” Boseman said. “They are more technologically advanced than any other nation on the planet. You are seeing some gadgets and some technology and merger of those things with spirituality in a way that you didn’t see in Civil War, but that is because you are coming into their space. Now you get the opportunity to see it.

With the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy heading to T’Challa’s land, territory which has been untouched by the rest of the world and kept a secret until now, there will be an acclimation period to the new land and its culture. “They’re in my world,” Boseman said. “It’s interesting to have them enter our space, which is not something that happens all of the time. I think it’s important for us to give the flavor of Wakanda, and they’re immediate adjusting to our space. I think that will be part of the fun of the movie. The Guardians entering it, obviously there’s a clash. All of it is conflict, but it’s not conflict between us necessarily. It is an emotional, psychological, social conflict.”

A medley of characters come together for what will be the third act of the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Thor, the Hulk, and others Boseman had not yet worked with at Marvel Studios. As it will for fans, the experience felt new and exciting for the actor.

“It’s fun to see, especially because we have not had a lot of opportunities to work together,” Boseman said. “When you look at actors that you respect and revere, and you see them doing their thing… it’s not just about the characters, but the cast members.

“It’s fun to listen to people tell stories. In another situation, I don’t have time to choke when we are shooting Black Panther. It’s serious all the time. But in this case, you don’t have all the weight on your shoulders, so you have more comfort. They’re sharing the weight, which is actually what is happening with the superheroes as well because they could not deal with Thanos, for instance, alone. I think there’s a lot of comfort in having people who are so good around you.”

While Boseman says it’s a “there goes the neighborhood” scenario for the Wakandan people who Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo calls “hugely” imporant, the African nation might actually learn something despite being so advanced. “You see where the gap is, and some things we are able to do that they are not able to do and we can,” Boseman concludes. “That’s what you’ll definitely find.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!