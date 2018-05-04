‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Biggest Movie Opening Of All Time TV Spot Released

To celebrate achieving the biggest opening weekend of all time at the box office, Avengers: Infinity War has released a new TV spot.

In the new spot, seen in the video above, Marvel Studios celebrates the $262 million weekend which topped Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ record of $247 million. “Avengers: Infinity War is the biggest movie opening of all time,” the narrator says. Footage from the film, including Thor, Rocket, and Groot’s arrival in Wakanda with the God of Thunder’s new hammer is on display.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The TV spot also includes a slew of media outlets’ logos which approve of the film critically.

As of Wednesday, the official worldwide total for the film was $857.3 million, putting it on track to total $1 billion on either Friday or Saturday. Given that the film opened a few days earlier in foreign markets than domestically, this would mean the film will have needed 10 or 11 days to hit the impressive figure, with 2015’s The Force Awakens having held the record of fastest to $1 billion with 12 days.

Chalk up the record-pace to $1 billion as yet another the Marvel Studios ensemble film is breaking in its first week of release. Whether or not Avengers: Infinity War can become the biggest movie of all time worldwide is still up in the air but competition from Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story might hinder its chances.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.