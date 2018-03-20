Sebastian Stan On If The Winter Soldier Is A Good Or Bad Guy In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Since his debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, Bucky Barnes has had one of the most compelling, and complicated, character arcs in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, being both a villain and a hero at different points in his journey. Heading into Avengers: Infinity War, star Sebastian Stan teases that the ambiguity of his allegiances will continue with the latest adventure.

“I think that’s always up to question, in a good way, to be honest, because the thing is that I haven’t really thought about it other than the fact that every time you see him, he’s in a very different place, and he’s not really a very dangerous guy, for the most part,” Stan shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like he’s still got the hair and the look and as long as he has this situation going, then I think he can look a little skeptical.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Bucky emerged as the Winter Soldier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he was acting under brainwash, so while he was carrying out villainous tasks, he wasn’t motivated by his own consciousness. In Captain America: Civil War, his actions were the impetus for driving a wedge between Steve Rogers and Iron Man, yet Bucky did the best he could to quell the voices in his head that drove him to carry out the orders of treacherous organizations.

Winter Soldier was last seen in a post-credits scene for Black Panther in which he emerged from seclusion in Wakanda, with Shuri referring to him as “White Wolf.” Following the events of Civil War, Bucky has yet to have his prosthetic arm replaced, with the residents of Wakanda sure to literally and figuratively lend him a hand with. Bucky may still have some physical recuperation to endure, but mentally, the character seems much more at peace, hinting that his time in Wakanda led him on a journey of self-discovery.

Whatever the future may hold for the character, Stan trusts the decisions made by Marvel Studios.

“I don’t worry about the character,” Stan confessed to Entertainment Weekly. “No matter what they decide, they’re going to do the right thing … I have ownership over the character, but it’s not up to me to decide what happens. But you know, those guys are going to take it to another level. That’s just what they are going to do. And it’s a culmination of so many things up until this point, which is why they can.”

Fans will see Bucky’s continued adventures when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you prefer Winter Soldier as a hero or villain? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Entertainment Tonight]