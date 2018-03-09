‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Winter Soldier’s New Code Name Revealed

It looks like Bucky will be the Winter Soldier no longer.

Thanks to the help of Shuri and the technology available in Wakanda, Bucky has managed to regain his independence from the assassin programming of his original captors. That means he is no longer the Winter Soldier, revealing his new code name to be White Wolf.

The first hint of this new Bucky is seen at the end of Black Panther, as Bucky seems to be recuperating in a small village somewhere in Wakanda. Shuri greets him as he walks out into the sun, and while he doesn’t have his fancy new arm yet, he seems visibly at peace, hence the change in codename.

As you can see in the EW cover though, he does eventually get a brand new arm, and it would seem to be made out of vibranium, making him even more formidable. With new technology at his disposal and a repaired mind and psyche, Bucky will be more powerful than ever, and the Avengers will need all of that power to stop Thanos.

As for Bucky actor Sebastian Stan, he doesn’t worry about what’s in store for the character, as Marvel has yet to lead the character astray.

“I don’t worry about the character,” Stan said. “No matter what they decide, they’re going to do the right thing … I have ownership over the character, but it’s not up to me to decide what happens. But you know, those guys are going to take it to another level. That’s just what they are going to do. And it’s a culmination of so many things up until this point, which is why they can.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.