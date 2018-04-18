‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal X-Men Character They Wish They Could Have Included

Ever since Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox was announced, fans have been eager to see the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And while the mutants will not be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War or its untitled sequel, that doesn’t mean directors Anthony and Joseph Russo haven’t thought about including one specific X-Men member into the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked by Games Radar if there were any characters, strongly hinting at those under Fox, that they would have loved to included in the upcoming crossover flick, Anthony diplomatically decided to “open it up to favorite Marvel characters.”

Joe plainly stated that “it would probably be Wolverine.”

“Yeah, maybe one day,” Anthony added.

Fans have wanted to see Hugh Jackman mix it up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, and the actor himself expressed a degree of interest. But his time as the character has ended after 2017’s Logan, and the X-Men might be due for a shakeup when the Fox acquisition finalizes next summer.

Joe also had another idea in mind, though it’s probably what you’d least expect.

“My joke answer is always Groo the Wanderer,” Joe said. “Frankly, I used to collect Groo as a kid.”

Fans will have to wait a while before Disney gets their mitts on the intellectual property under Fox, and Marvel Studios can’t make any plans until the deal is finalized. That means many of the movies that are in early phases of production at the time the purchase goes through will likely continue, and the MCU might not introduce the X-Men until a few years after that.

“The truth of the matter as I understand it is the deal has to be figured out,” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said to Vulture. “There’s been no communication. We’re not thinking about it. We’re focusing on everything we’ve already announced. If and when the deal actually happens, we’ll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger gave an update of the process during the company’s first quarter earnings call.

“The regulatory process has begun in numerous jurisdictions across the world,” Iger said. “And I spent the last several weeks meeting with a number of business leaders at Fox, gaining insight that will be invaluable when it comes to integrating our organizations once we have regulatory approval.”

The deal isn’t expected to be finalized until the summer of 2019, likely after the release of the untitled Avengers movie.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters April 27th.

Are you bummed you won’t get to see the X-Men mix it up with the Avengers in the upcoming movies? Be sure to join the nerd support group in our comment section.