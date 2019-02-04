‘Avengers’ Stars Chris Evans, Brie Larson & Tessa Thompson Named as Oscar Presenters

The Oscars are still without a host, but the Academy is doing everything in its power to make sure the stars are out for the year’s biggest awards ceremony. With that in mind, the first wave of awards presenters have been announced, and the list includes a few of Marvel’s brightest stars.

Headlining the list is Chris Evans, who has played Captain America since 2011. The actor narrated the highly-watched Super Bowl TV spot for Avengers: Endgame which was released online last night, and he’s easily one of the most beloved performers in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joining him are two of Marvel’s new additions, one of which is wildly popular amongst fans, despite never having appeared in an MCU movie to this point. Tessa Thompson, who starred as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, will present an award during the ceremony, as will Brie Larson, ahead of her debut as Captain Marvel on March 8th. Larson took home a statue at the Oscars three years ago for her performance in Room.

In addition to the three Marvel stars, the first wave of Academy Awards presenters includes Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Tina Few, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Pohler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Constance Wu, and Gustavo Dudamel.

The event is produced by Donna Gigliotti, along with co-producer and director Glenn Weiss. The production will continue to announce more and more presenters in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

“From blockbuster hits to intimate tales of the human spirit, the movies we celebrate at the Oscars connect us in a way that is both moving and powerful,” said Karey Burke, President, ABC Entertainment. “Donna and Glenn will deliver a tribute worthy of the talent that will present and receive Oscar gold, and I’m so proud that ABC is home to this monumental night.”

“The Oscars is the most-watched live entertainment event of the year,” said Academy president John Bailey. “The show connects us with the power and history of the movies as it reconnects home audiences with their favorite films and stars.”

The 91st Oscars will air on Sunday, February 24th at 8 pm ET on ABC.