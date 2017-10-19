Avengers: No Surrender Launch Parties Announced By Marvel

Next year every Avengers team across the Marvel Universe will come together, giving fans a perfect reason to celebrate at their favorite local comic shop.

The festivities start with Avengers #675 as part of the No Surrender saga. The storyline will bring together the Avengers, Uncanny Avengers, and U.S. Avengers for an epic Marvel event. Writers Mark Waid, Al Ewing, and Jim Zub team up with artists Pepe Larraz, Kim Jacinto, and Paco Madina for the Avengers-centric event, which will also feature the most mysterious member of the team Voyager, who was introduced in Marvel Legacy #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will feature some shocking returns and an appearance from just about every current Avenger, and to celebrate Marvel is partnering up with comic shops for Avengers: No Surrender launch parties. Fans can get ahold of exclusive variant covers and promotional items as part of the event, which you can find more details on below.

All qualifying retailers will receive the following as the part of the AVENGERS #675 PARTY KIT:

AVENGERS #675 Acuna Party Variant (OCT170807)

AVENGERS #675 Premiere Variant (OCT170808)

AVENGERS #675 Party Invitational Postcards (Bundle of 100) (OCT170806)

AVENGERS #675 George Perez Poster (Bundle of 25) (SEP178147)* – this reprint of a stunning 1990’s Avengers poster continues the Marvel Legacy theme and features almost every Avenger in full 90’s regalia!

Retailers who qualify will also be eligible to order the following:

AVENGERS #675 Trading Card Variant by John Tyler Christopher

AVENGERS #675 Avengers Variant by Mike McKone

AVENGERS #675 Variant by Skottie Young

AVENGERS #675 Connecting Variant by Julian Totino Tedesco

AVENGERS #675 Variant by Alex Ross

AVENGERS #675 Sketch Variant by Alex Ross

You can get a look at the new covers in the gallery, and you’ll want to check with your local comic book shop to see if they are throwing a party of their own.

Avengers #675 hits stores on January 10th, 2018, and you can find the official solicitation below.

AVENGERS #675 (OCT170809)

Written by MARK WAID, AL EWING & JIM ZUB

Art by PEPE LARRAZ

Wraparound Lenticular Cover by MARK BROOKS