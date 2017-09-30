New Cover Teases Changes To Avengers History In Marvel Legacy

Marvel Legacy looks to be making some big changes to the legacy of the original Avengers.

Marvel announced that all of its currently ongoing Avengers titles will be folded into one Avengers series beginning with Avengers #675. The issue also launches the “No Surrender” story, which introduces a new character called Voyager.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The problem is that Voyager isn’t a new character, or at least that’s not how she’s being remembered in the Marvel Universe. History has apparently been altered so that Voyager was a member of the original Avengers.

The first clue was in the Marvel Legacy one-shot, where Jarvis gazes out at the statue of the founding Avengers and he doesn’t notice that Voyager has been added to the group.

The next clue is the cover to Avengers #676 (via Newsarama), which shows someone holding a copy of Avengers #1 (remember that Marvel Comics do exist within the Marvel Universe). The cover shows Voyager standing right alongside Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Wasp, and Ant-Man as an original Avenger.

“The Earth has been stolen! That’s the kickoff to the wildest Avengers epic ever put to paper, a widescreen adventure with a massive cast and an unlimited budget,” Executive Editor Tom Brevoort teased in a previously released statement. “Avengers past and present will be called upon to cope with a threat spanning out of the pages of Marvel Legacy #1. And like that oversized special, there’s a huge character return or two along the way that fans have been asking for—and one that they didn’t even know they wanted!”

The new Avengers series will ship weekly and will combine the creative teams of the current Avengers series, Uncanny Avengers, and USAvengers. That means that writers Mark Waid, Al Ewing, and Jim Zub will be working with artists Pepe Larraz, Paco Medina, and Kim Jacinto.

Avengers #675 goes on sale in January.

AVENGERS #675

Written by MARK WAID, AL EWING & JIM ZUB

Art by PEPE LARRAZ

Wraparound Lenticular Cover by MARK BROOKS