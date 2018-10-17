‘Avengers’ And ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Mash-Up is Too Perfect

The opening scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron pairs a little too well with the Powerpuff Girls intro music.

A Marvel and Powerpuff Girls fans mashed to two together and shared their good work online. As a result, it does put a smile on several faces. Oddly enough, the changes in guitar riffs and tones is quite cohesive with the different beats of Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s opening sequence. As different characters take the screen, the music changes, more than once.

Check out the mash-up between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Powerpuff Girls in the video below!

It’s almost enough to make Avengers: Infinity War no longer the most ambitious crossover of all time!

Avengers: Age of Ultron was the last Marvel Studios film to be helmed by The Avengers director Joss Whedon. Since Whedon left the franchise, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have stepped in to helm Avengers films, starting with Avengers: Infinity War and culminating with Avengers 4. Neither of the teams, however, have had any plans to include the animated Powerpuff Girls, which might be unfortunate. However, hindsight is always 20/20.

The next outing for Marvel’s big screen heroes arrives next year. “A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey,” Avengers 4‘s synopsis reads. “Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.” More information will inevitably be released in time, including a title and trailer. The dates of those releases are all guesses, at this point.

Avengers: Infinity War was released in 2015. Ant-Man and The Wasp is now available on digital downloads and blu-ray or DVD, as is Avengers: Infinity War. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.