Avengers: Quantum Encounter Villain Revealed

A classic MCU villain is returning to threaten diners at the Avengers: Quantum Encounter experience on the Disney Wish, a new Disney Cruise ship launching next summer. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ultron will be the villain of Avengers: Quantum Encounter, a Marvel-themed " immersive dining experience" that's part of the Worlds of Marvel restaurant on the Disney Wish ship. Guests will need to assist Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as their allies Captain America and Captain Marvel, to help keep Ultron from spoiling their dinner and also conquering the world. Both Ant-Man and the Wasp will make live appearances during the show, while other sequences play out over video screens and special effects.

Disney officially shared a "first look" at Avengers: Quantum Encounter last month, revealing that Ant-Man and the Wasp would be the main stars of the dining experience. The show will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. The pair give a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies — such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles — giving the audience an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and iconic scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe displayed on the screens surrounding the room. "We're doing something that's never been done before in a restaurant, developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling," said Danny Handke, senior creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, in a press release. "It's the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish."

Young guests on the Disney Wish will also be able to participate in a Marvel Super Heroes Academy, a club where heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Ant-Man train the next generation of superheroes. The Disney Wish will also host screenings of classic Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and new first-run features.

The Disney Wish will also feature an interactive Disney Uncharted Adventure that uses phones as a "magical spyglass" to find pieces of a shattered "wishing star" that have been scattered throughout the ship. Disney Uncharted is meant to play out over the entire ship, with a live finale taking place onboard.

Bookings for the Disney Wish is now available. The ship's maiden voyage will take place in 2022.