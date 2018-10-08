Marvel Fans React to the Russo Brothers Telling Mark Ruffalo He’s Fired

Marvel fans have some strong feelings about Joe and Anthony Russo’s message to Mark Ruffalo after the Avengers star’s appearance on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon.

As part of a bit with Fallon, Ruffalo said out loud the title of the next Avengers movie. He then took to Twitter and begged Fallon to censor the supposed reveal.

“[Jimmy Fallon], I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight,” Ruffalo tweeted. “That was ‘off the record’ homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

Fallon did censor whatever title it was that Ruffalo revealed, even putting a black bar over his mouth to prevent fans from reading his lips.

That wasn’t enough for Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers 4. They also directed Avengers: Infinity War and probably still remember Ruffalo revealing far too much about how that movie ended ahead of its release. And so they told Ruffalo via Twitter, “Mark, you’re fired.”

While this is all definitely part of a bit – filming on Avengers 4 has wrapped, so “firing” Ruffalo is pretty meaningless – some Marvel fans still felt strongly about this moment. Some got the joke, others…not so much.

Here are some of those reactions:

A Question From Thor

Really…is he though?

Taking Things a Little Too Seriously

Someone doesn’t know a joke when they see one.

If this was a legit termination, you’ve lost all my respect. You don’t do something like this in the public view. Perhaps one move of disrespect deserves another? How about we all pirate our copies of Avengers 4? — Kyle Jacobsen (@isukylej) October 6, 2018

Yeah, but no…

We wouldn’t worry folks.

Yeah ok the the Hell with @Russo_Brothers if they took mark ruffalo out. Fitted him.

The title is just small secret.. What’s important is getting the story right

And giving Hulk ( Mark R more time — Dre Vin Sanders (@utilizemind2) October 6, 2018

Don’t Make Him Angry

You won’t like him when he’s angry.

Are you two afraid that firing him in person would make him angry?….Good call! — Ryan Humphreys (@humpdz) October 6, 2018

And again…

Sensing a theme…

Don’t make him angry.. you wouldn’t like him when he is angry — The Captain (@TNC_Captain) October 6, 2018

Hulk Pout

More Thor: Ragnarok GIF goodness.

Hulk Sad

And to quote The Big Bang Theory…