Marvel

Marvel Fans React to the Russo Brothers Telling Mark Ruffalo He’s Fired

Marvel fans have some strong feelings about Joe and Anthony Russo’s message to Mark Ruffalo after […]

By

Marvel fans have some strong feelings about Joe and Anthony Russo’s message to Mark Ruffalo after the Avengers star’s appearance on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon.

As part of a bit with Fallon, Ruffalo said out loud the title of the next Avengers movie. He then took to Twitter and begged Fallon to censor the supposed reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[Jimmy Fallon], I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight,” Ruffalo tweeted. “That was ‘off the record’ homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M”

Fallon did censor whatever title it was that Ruffalo revealed, even putting a black bar over his mouth to prevent fans from reading his lips.

That wasn’t enough for Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers 4. They also directed Avengers: Infinity War and probably still remember Ruffalo revealing far too much about how that movie ended ahead of its release. And so they told Ruffalo via Twitter, “Mark, you’re fired.”

While this is all definitely part of a bit – filming on Avengers 4 has wrapped, so “firing” Ruffalo is pretty meaningless – some Marvel fans still felt strongly about this moment. Some got the joke, others…not so much.

Here are some of those reactions:

A Question From Thor

Really…is he though?

Taking Things a Little Too Seriously

Someone doesn’t know a joke when they see one.

Yeah, but no…

We wouldn’t worry folks.

Don’t Make Him Angry

You won’t like him when he’s angry.

And again…

Sensing a theme…

Hulk Pout

More Thor: Ragnarok GIF goodness.

Hulk Sad

And to quote The Big Bang Theory

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts