Marvel Just Gave a Hulk a Major Power Boost Thanks to Wakanda

Just in time to go to space, Marvel gave She-Hulk a brand new costume. In the latest issue of Avengers, we got to see a little bit more of what the new duds can do and those responsible for making the suit. Spoilers up ahead!

Traversing the cosmos with most of the Avengers — minus Black Panther and Iron Man — She-Hulk‘s been busy trying to locate the new Starbrand. Unfortunately for most involved, the Avengers have been fighting off hundreds — potentially thousands — of former inmates at the prison the Starbrand broke out of.

With the team being overrun by inmates and Ghost Rider in a battle with the Silver Surfer, She-Hulk revealed her Wakandan-made suit allowed for her to channel her gamma radiation and shoot it out in blasts. This allowed her to free most of the team, from the impending threats of prisoners, Silver Surfer, Firelord, and Terrax.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a Hulk use these powers, but it is She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters’ first time using the powers in such a way. We didn’t see her use it too much, so it’ll likely be expanded upon more in further issues. For that matter, it’s entirely likely her suit includes all kinds of new abilities as well.

“Starbrand Reborn” continues in Avengers #29, due out January 15th. The full solicitation for that issue can be found below.

AVENGERS #29

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

MARVELS X VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STARBRAND REBORN Part Three: THE RISE OF THE WAR WIDOW

The battle for the Starbrand heats up like a supernova, as Captain Marvel goes toe to toe with Firelord, Ghost Rider races the Silver Surfer and Brood Thor… tries to eat the Avengers. Meanwhile the Black Widow kicks much butt in outer space with a bold new weapon in her arsenal. That’s right, the Black Widow + the War Machine armor = the all-new, all-deadly War Widow.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99