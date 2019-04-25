Marvel Fans Playing Avengers Theme at Endgame Screening Goes Viral

Avengers: Endgame is now opening in theaters all around the world, and the Marvel fandom isn’t disappointing with their impassioned displays at screenings. One such case that has been making waves across the Internet took place in a theater over in Israel, where two viewers stirred the crowd with a moving song, while waiting for Endgame to start.

Check out the (spoiler-free) video below of the touching moment shared between Marvel fans – and see if you can recognize that little tune they’re playing! 😜

That’s right, these two Marvel fans / musicians got the crowd in the theater hyped for Avengers: Endgame by playing a rousing version of the Avengers theme song. As you can see, the sounds of those melodies are by now so ingrained in the minds and ears of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans that they instantly connect with the two musicians giving the impromptu concern, and join in the celebration.

In an era where too often the only headlines we hear about movie screenings relate to death and violence, this is a much-needed alternative that actually warms the heart. For a song that was heavily debated when it first came out, the Avengers theme has grown to carry so much power and heart that it’s hard not to feel the bittersweet irony of hearing it before Endgame plays. After all, those first Avengers characters that gathered together under that milestone theme music will not be making it out of Endgame fully intact as a unit. There are expected to be some heavy casualties involved in the story, and by the time we next hear that theme song play in the MCU, it will likely trigger some serious PTSD / Nostalgia, depending on how you look at it.

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is breaking records of all kinds – especially with its earlier opening in international markets. Here in the US, the film is set to take over a record number of theaters on opening weekend, with massive crowds of fans that will no doubt result in even more big spontaneous bridge-building moments between strangers. Tracking all the best ones (aka the ones that go viral) will be almost as big a part of the Endgame opening weekend coverage as the events of the film itself.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

